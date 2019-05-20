'Apologise For What?': Vivek Oberoi's Response To Aishwarya Rai Meme Row

Vivek Oberoi was served a notice by the National Commission of Women for the meme

After sparking a row over a meme on actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor Vivek Oberoi has now said he has not done anything wrong. Earlier today, the actor got a women's commission notice for the meme that was deemed offensive by many including celebrities on Twitter.

"I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise, I don't think I have done anything wrong," the actor told news agency ANI.

The meme in question featured three pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - one with actor Salman Khan, one with Vivek Oberoi and the last with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The pictures were captioned opinion polls, exit polls and results respectively.

Within minutes, Twitter shredded the actor for the meme which he captioned, "Haha! creative! No politics here...just life."

Vivek Oberoi went on to say that people are making a "huge issue out of it" and said he just "laughed at the meme". He also said he was "appreciating the person for the creativity".

The actor also said, "Those in the meme don't have a problem, but everyone else has." Aishwarya Rai has not responded to the controversy yet.

Talking about his yet-to-be released biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the actor said as people couldn't stop the release of his movie, they are trying to put him behind bars.

Taking a shot at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the actor said she put "someone behind bars for a meme" referring to the arrest of BJP activist Priyanka Sharma who had shared a morphed picture of the chief minister.

Along with the National Commission for Women, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women also said they will issue a notice to the actor. Mr Oberoi had a message for them too.

"I'd like to meet them, I'll also like to explain myself because I don't think I have done anything wrong," he said.

Many including actor Sonam Kapoor, sportsperson Jwala Gutta and various politicians shut down the actor.

The "PM Narendra Modi" actor also had some advice for Sonam Kapoor who called the meme "disgusting and classless".

"Stop overacting in your films and stop overreacting on social media. I've been working in women empowerment for 10 years now. I don't think this is hurting anyone's sentiments," Mr Oberoi told news agency ANI.

A number of politicians, including Nationalist Congress Party women's wing chief Chitra Wagh demanded stringent action against Vivek Oberoi for the meme.

