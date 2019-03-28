Vivek Oberoi Appears Before Election Commission On PM Modi Biopic

The complaint was filed by Congress party

After the Election Commission of India issued a show cause notice to the producers of ''PM Narendra Modi'' biopic, Actor Vivek Oberoi along with his lawyer, Hitesh Jain, appeared before the election commission on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Jain, said, "We have submitted a detailed response to the notice issued by the election commission for violating the model code of conduct. In our response, we have explained that the movie does not violate the model code of conduct."

Mr Oberoi, who essays PM Modi's character in the film, and producer Sandip Ssingh met the EC officials on Thursday.

"The complaint was filed by Congress party, seeking the ban on the film during the period of the election on the ground of violation of model code of conduct," Mr Jain said.

Asked whether the film would be released as on its scheduled date, he said, "We have already announced the release date. However, we will wait and watch."

The biopic came under the scanner of the ECI after Congress and left parties complained to the electoral body saying that it violates the model code of the conduct.

The film is based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled ''PM Narendra Modi''. Vivek Oberoi is essaying the role of Modi. The film is scheduled to release on April 12.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.