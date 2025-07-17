'Vivacious Varenya': The 10-Year-Old Assam Girl Who Has Over 20 Lakh Followers

A 10-year-old girl from Assam is making waves on social media with her fluent English, expressive videos, and remarkable confidence.

Varenya Borbora, popularly known online as Vivacious Varenya, is a social media personality and content creator from Jorhat.

Her Instagram account has over 2 million followers and is managed by her mother, Masumi Sharma Borbora.

Her YouTube channel, which features vlogs and educational videos, has over 16,500 subscribers and is handled by her father, Pranjal Borbora.

Her elder sister also helps her edit videos.

Varenya is known for her articulate command over English, which she developed on her own by watching English-language movies, cartoons, and reading books.

She began picking up vocabulary, accents, and sentence structures even before fully mastering her native language, Assamese. Her deep love for English has become a central theme of her online presence, where she often helps others learn and enjoy the language.

She first went viral with a short video in which she gently tapped a meditation bowl and asked, "Are you feeling a little anxious today?"

Varenya is also a singer and frequently posts covers of popular English songs on YouTube.