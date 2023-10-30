'Not Your Sycophants': Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor's Letter To Mamata Banerjee

Bidyut Chakraborty's letter to Mamata Banerjee came loaded with political statements. (File)

An explosive letter mentioning the latest case surrounding Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra and the arrest of party leaders has become the latest bone of contention between the Visva Bharati administration and the Mamata Banerjee government.

Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty's letter to the Chief Minister came loaded with political statements on issues completely unrelated to Visva-Bharati after Ms Banerjee objected to a plaque not mentioning Rabindranath Tagore's name at Shantiniketan.

The letter is an attempt to earn brownie points from the central government as Mr Chakraborty is seeking an extension, Trinamool has hit back.

Shantiniketan, where the Nobel laureate had built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, recently made it to the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites. A plaque unveiled to commemorate this honour triggered a controversy as it reportedly mentioned the names of the Vice Chancellor and the Prime Minister, but not of Tagore.

"This insults Tagore and belittles the anti-colonial heritage-creating efforts of our Nation's founding fathers. The central government will be well advised to remove this narcissistic display of arrogant self-exhibitionism forthwith, and to give Gurudev the tribute that the country owes to him," Ms Banerjee had said.

The Vice Chancellor, in his response, said, "We need to follow the ASI instructions while preparing the plaque and we are doing it, the result of which will soon be visible."

But he did not stop there. "Madam, please be magnanimous because you are as much a Chief Minister of your loyalists as others who may not always be your sycophants...A megalomaniac Rajya Sabha member of your political party tried to gain this recognition and the then Prime Minister also tried without, of course, success," added Mr Chakraborty.

He went further to defend his administration and said, "We have also here in the campus competent individuals who are completely different from the sycophants surrounding you...The Hon'ble Prime Minister is our Hon'ble Chancellor and his role in getting this World Heritage tag cannot be gauged in any of the available yardsticks."

Visva-Bharati is the only central university which has the Prime Minister as its chancellor.

Mr Chakraborty also sought to remind her how former Trinamool ministers are languishing in jails and about Mahua Moitra, who is being probed by the Ethics Committee of the Parliament over allegations of allowing a businessman drafts questions on behalf of her in exchange of gifts.

"Two of your senior ministers are in jail; some of your trusted aides (even from Birbhum) in jail, including in Tihar jail in Delhi. Your most vocal member of parliament is being charged with activities which have already drawn the parliamentary ethics committee to examine the issue," the letter read.

"We have purged Visva-Bharati of evil forces involved in activities which stand in contradiction with Visva-Bharati's ethos," the Vice Chancellor said. "Visva-Bharati was a nursery of corruption. By dint of hard work, it has now changed, and we are sure, in course of time, we will see the results," he added.

In his letter, Mr Chakraborty also raised the issue of a road passing through the university but is under the possession of the government. "A face-to-face dialogue with us will give you an opportunity to see the other side of the narrative," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor had earlier clashed with the Chief Minister over the property dispute between Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen and the university.