Vistara Engine Fails Just After Bangkok Flight Lands In Delhi, All Safe

The engine of a Vistara plane failed just after a flight from Bangkok landed in Delhi. The plane had to be towed from the taxiway to the parking area. All the passengers are safe.

The incident occurred yesterday when the Bangkok-Delhi flight UK-122 landed at the Delhi airport yesterday on a single-engine. The airlines said that the crew decided to tow the aircraft to the parking bay keeping in mind the passenger safety.

"After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05 July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay," Vistara said in a statement.

Earlier today, the aviation regulator issued a notice to SpiceJet after an unusually high number of incidents involving its aircrafts. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, has pointed out big gaps in how the airline is functioning, from operating flights with "degraded safety margins" to vendors not being paid on time.