Vistara Passenger, 62, Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Crew On Flight

The incident allegedly took place when the Tata Vistara flight from Lucknow landed in Delhi and passengers were about to exit the plane. The 62-year-old man was arrested at the airport.
The airline said in a statement that it would not tolerate abusive behaviour by passengers.
Comments
In December, a young film actress had complained that she was molested by a co-passenger on a Delhi-Mumbai flight of Air Vistara. The airline apologised for the incident and said it has "zero tolerance" for such behaviour. The passenger, a Mumbai businessman, was charged.