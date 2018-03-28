Vistara Passenger, 62, Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Crew On Flight

The incident allegedly took place when the Tata Vistara flight from Lucknow landed in Delhi and passengers were about to exit the plane.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 28, 2018 11:48 IST
Vistara said in a statement that it would not tolerate abusive behaviour by passengers.

New Delhi:  A passenger of an Air Vistara flight has been arrested after being accused of molesting a cabin crew member last Saturday.

The incident allegedly took place when the Tata Vistara flight from Lucknow landed in Delhi and passengers were about to exit the plane. The 62-year-old man was arrested at the airport.

The airline said in a statement that it would not tolerate abusive behaviour by passengers.

"A cabin crew member on Lucknow-Delhi flight on 24th March reported sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity," said the airline.

In December, a young film actress had complained that she was molested by a co-passenger on a Delhi-Mumbai flight of Air Vistara. The airline apologised for the incident and said it has "zero tolerance" for such behaviour. The passenger, a Mumbai businessman, was charged.

