'Awesome Boss': Vistara Chief's Tweet Backing Crew Wins Internet's Praise

Vistara Chief Commerical Officer Sanjiv Kapoor slammed a Twitter user who clicked a crew member's photo.

Sanjiv Kapoor, the Chief Commerical Officer of Air Vistara, won the internet's collective praise for publicly defending an airhostess when a Twitter user complained about her to the top boss.

The user, who goes by the handle @AviationAnalyst and has 19 followers, tweeted, complaining that a Vistara airhostss was napping in the Bengaluru airport domestic lounge.

"Your cabin crew providing a negative image of **** airline @BLR domestic lounge on December 3. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew," the user tweeted, tagging Mr Kapoor.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sanjiv Kapoor, staunchly backing his employee, said the cabin crew members "are human too" and called out the user for tweeted the air hostess's photo.

"We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down," Mr Kapoor tweeted.

The person who tweeted the photo deleted the tweet after the outpouring of support for the airhostess and the airline.

He said the crew member was napping as she was on a break between flights and that the "lounge was specifically provided for the crew to rest in".

The strong remarks from the top Vistara officer were appreciated by social media users.

"This is the kind of boss I would like to work for/with. Hats off!" a man wrote.

"Well said, Sanjiv. Nobody should be misusing data or images without proper & prior permission," a user called Prasad Duvvuri tweeted.

"The staff at Vistara are lucky and should be very proud to work in such a company and have such an awesome boss which is rare in India," another user wrote.

Mr Kapoor on Friday thanked those tweeted in support of the airline.