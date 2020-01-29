Foreigner Suspected Of Coronavirus Shifted To Medical Collage In Goa: Minister

Vishwajit Rane has said that coronavirus case has been suspected in Goa. (Representational)

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that a suspected coronavirus patient has been shifted to the isolation ward of Goa Medical College.

"We have come across a suspected case of coronavirus, who is a foreigner travelling from China. The patient has been shifted to the isolation ward at GMC. The medical samples of the patient have been sent for further investigation to Pune, confirmation reports are awaited," Mr Rane tweeted.

"I would like to assure our citizens that the Task Force is reviewing the preparedness of the situation and are on vigil to tackle the virus," he added.

Meanwhile, Goa Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, has appealed to all in the region to not panic.

"Let us not panic. Let us all be alert and careful. Prevention is better than cure. Let us all maintain hygiene. I urge Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to take preventive steps on priority," Mr Kamat said.