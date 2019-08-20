Train Engine Gets Detached, Runs Without Coaches For 10 Km In Andhra Pradesh

The engine travelled for 10 km without coaches after the link rods between the engine and the bogies got broken.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: August 20, 2019 13:02 IST
The engine belonged to Visakha Express that operates between Bhubaneshwar to Secunderabad.


Visakhapatnam: 

A train's engine got detached from its coaches in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and ran for at least 10 km before stopping. The coaches with passengers in it came to a halt soon after the engine got separated. The passengers alerted the rail authorities about the incident.

The engine belonged to Visakha Express that operates between Bhubaneshwar to Secunderabad. It got detached from its coaches between Narsipatnam and Tuni railway stations after the link rods between the engine and the bogies got broken.

No passenger was hurt, said a rail official.

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route.

Shocked passersby recorded the videos of engine running solo on the rail tracks and shared them on social media.

An investigation has also been launched by the rail authorities.

(With Inputs From ANI)



