Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Launch 'SeVVA' NGO. Here Is The Meaning Behind Its Name

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma have together launched a new non-profit named SeVVA. The two have merged their respective foundations – Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation - into the new NGO.

In a joint statement, the couple said that SeVVA's work “wouldn't be confined to a particular issue” and that the NGO will strive for “social good”, according to The Indian Express.

“In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth, it is a life that gives unto life- while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness'. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible,” the couple added.

“SeVVA's work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today,” they added.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma together also shared a post on Instagram announcing the launch of their new non-profit.

According to the post, SeVVA stands for, “Se (of Self), V (of Virat), V (of Vamika) A (of Anushka). As Seva is always from self of self”.

The two said they will continue to contribute “in whatever way we can”.

Virat Kohli will continue to give scholarships in sports and sponsor athletes. Anushka Sharma, meanwhile, will work for animal welfare. The couple, through the NGO, will be aiming to “aid areas of concern that benefit society at large”.

In 2021, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma organised a campaign to raise funds for Covid relief work in India. The two contributed Rs 2 crore to the campaign and raised Rs 3.6 crore in less than 24 hours.