Virat Kohli's Restaurant Chain Denies Homophobia Charge

One8 Commune, a restaurant chain owned by India cricket team captain Virat Kohli, has denied allegations that it suffers from homophobia and that there are discriminatory entry rules against the gay community members at its outlets.

The LGBTQIA+ group 'YesWeExistIndia' has accused the Pune outlet of the chain allowing only heterosexual couples or groups of cisgender women. The group has further alleged that other branches of the restaurant follow similar policies.

In a statement, One8 commune said it welcomes all irrespective of their gender or preferences.

"As our name denotes, we have always been inclusive in serving all communities since our inception," it said.

The chain underscored that its restaurant rules are in line with industry practices.

"Similar to industry wide practice and in conformity with government rules, we obviously have a prohibition of stag entry policy (subject to relaxation) in place so as to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for our guests.

"This does not in any way mean that our company policy provides any discriminatory entry rules for/against any particular community," One8 Commune said.

The company urged the people to approach them if there has been any "inadvertent miscommunication or misplaced impression" about its policies.

In an Instagram post, the group claimed that in response to their query the restaurant chain said that gay couples or a group of gay men are not allowed at the restaurant and trans women are allowed subject to their clothing.

The group also said it has emailed food delivery app Zomato asking if they have "attempted to sensitise" Virat Kohli.

The allegations attracted widespread criticism on social media.