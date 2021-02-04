"Briefly Discussed In Team Meeting": Virat Kohli On Farmers' Protest

Virat Kohli shared the government-backed #IndiaTogether hashtag along with other celebrities.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that the ongoing farmers' protest against new agriculture laws has come up for discussion in his team meeting where everyone has "expressed their views".

Mr Kohli, speaking online to the media ahead of the first test against England in Chennai, did not share the details of the "brief" conversation on the matter.

"Any issue which is present in the country, we do talk about it and everyone has expressed what they had to say about the issue. We briefly spoke about it in the team meeting and then we carried on discussing the team's plans," Mr Kohli said when asked about the agitation that has been going on for over two months.

Virat Kohli was among Indian celebrities who joined the government-backed pushback on social media on Wednesday after international pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg highlighted the farmers' protest and efforts by authorities to stifle.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether," he wrote.

The #IndiaTogether hashtag was one of two government-backed campaigns along with #IndiaAgainstPropaganda that was pushed to the top of Twitter trends by ministers, Indian missions abroad and leaders and supporters of the ruling BJP.

Cricket stars from the past and the present including Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane, R P Singh and Hardik Pandya were also part of the government squad along with actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Sunil Shetty.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding that the three new farm laws, which they say will leave them at the mercy of corporates, be repealed. The government has challenged the view.

Public figures, in the face of an increasingly vindictive stance against dissent by authorities in India and fanatical supporters of the government on social media prone to threats and obscenities, have largely treaded carefully to not be seen taking a side against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.