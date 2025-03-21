Viral Video Shows Kindergarten Students Making Tea For School Principal

It's a special recipe, courtesy of students from a school in Jammu and Kashmir. A video of lower kindergarten students preparing tea for their school principal and themselves in what was a collaborative effort is going viral on social media. The short clip posted to Instagram by Anil Chowdhary is from the Montessori Nargis Dutt Public School in the village Kotli Gala Bana, R S Pura, Jammu.

The video begins with one of the boys instructing his schoolmates to prepare tea one step at a time. The group is standing in front of a podcast microphone, with ingredients -- a pot, cups and a small gas stove placed on the table.

Addressing one of his classmates 'Chotu', the boy asks him if he knows how to make tea. "No," says the other child.

"I will teach you, Chotu, turn on the gas first," says the leader of the group and the chai-making process gets underway. Each child adds an ingredient to the pot following his instructions and once the tea is ready, the students smell its aroma.

The boy then says, "Chalo Chai peete hain!" (Let's have tea!) The video concludes with students happily sipping on the tea.

The clip has won a million hearts online.

A person said, "How the entire curriculum would look if I opened a school."

Digital creator Naveen Kukreja wrote, "Best school in the world. Chalo sab chai peete hain. (Let's all drink tea)."

Another user commented, "This is so wholesome, the school is doing a good job with such extracurriculars."

"All cuties! Even I learned how to make tea from them," read another comment.

Earlier, another video of students from K Khel Government Middle School of Nagaland's Kohima growing organic vegetables for their mid-day meal went viral.

The students worked on growing vegetables, including cabbage, potato, onion, garlic, pumpkin, squash, pomegranate and lemon. They eat their midday meals consisting of grains and vegetables grown by them.

They were also involved in other environmentally friendly activities, such as planting trees and holding awareness campaigns about air pollution, plastic garbage, and waste management.