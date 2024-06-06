Viral Video Shows Chandrababu Naidu Criticising PM Modi. A Fact Check

After the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections were declared, a video (here and here) of the Telugu Desam Party chief, Chandrababu Naidu, criticising Narendra Modi is doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, Chandrababu Naidu can be seen talking to the senior journalist of NDTV, Sreenivasan Jain, and saying that his party joined hands with Modi in the past for political compulsion. He can be further seen saying, 'All leaders are better than Narendra Modi' and 'After elections, Prime Ministers were chosen.' We fact-check this claim through this article.

An archived version of this can be found here.

Claim: NDTV news byte of Chandrababu Naidu criticising Narendra Modi after the TDP-JNP-BJP alliance's victory in the 2024 Assembly Elections.

Fact: This clip is from February 2019, when Chandrababu Naidu spoke to NDTV during a dharna in New Delhi to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh. Talking to the media after his victory in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha election, Naidu said, 'We are in NDA; I am going for an NDA meeting. In course of time..anything, we will report to you.' Hence, the claim made in the post is Misleading.

Firstly, a quick keyword search on the internet with relevant keywords revealed that the viral video is a short clip from an almost 13-minute-long video report published by NDTV on YouTube in February 2019.

This was a report on a protest named 'dharma porata deeksha' held (here, here, and here) by Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 in New Delhi, demanding special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The clip in viral video can be seen from 7:02. This makes it clear that a video that predates the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is being shared as a recent video of Naidu criticising Modi.

After the Telugu Desam Party- Janasena and BJP's alliance won the 2024 Assembly elections, Chandrababu Naidu held a press conference on 5 June 2024, streamed on the TDP's official YouTube channel. In this press conference, Naidu said that he wanted to meet the media and thank the people of AP for giving the alliance a clear mandate before he left for a meeting in New Delhi. At around the 21:29 mark in the video, he says, 'We are in NDA, I am going for an NDA meeting. In (the)course of time..anything, we will report to you.' This contradicts the viral claim.

To sum up, an old video from 2019 is passed off as Chandrababu Naidu criticising Narendra Modi after the TDP-JNP-BJP alliance won in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story was originally published by Facts, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)