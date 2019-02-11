Personal Attacks By PM 'Unwarranted': Chandrababu Naidu On Protest Day

Chandrababu Naidu is sitting on a day-long fast in Delhi to demand special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is sitting on a day-long fast in Delhi today to demand special status for the state. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief launched his ''Dharma Porata Deeksha'' (a day-long protest for justice) at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan to urge the centre to fulfil promises made when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Mr Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and the Ambedkar Statue at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan before starting his protest. The TDP had exited the BJP-led NDA last year over what its chief described as "injustice" done to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation. Mr Naidu accused the Narendra Modi government of going back on a long-awaited promise of special state status for Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the live updates of Chandrababu Naidu's fast: