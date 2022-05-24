Viral Video Shows 6 People Riding A Scooter, Mumbai Police Responds

User Ramandeep Singh Hora posted a video of six people sharing a scooter.

On Indian roads, one can often witness bizarre incidents of people driving. One such incident has gone viral on Twitter, with user Ramandeep Singh Hora posting a video of six people sharing a scooter. Captioning the post “Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter”, the video shows one person on the shoulders of another sharing the scooter seat.

Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter @CPMumbaiPolice@MTPHereToHelppic.twitter.com/ovy6NlXw7l — Ramandeep Singh Hora (@HoraRamandeep) May 22, 2022

The user also tagged Mumbai Police, which responded to him saying, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details. Talking to you at length may help us understand the situation better.”

We have followed you. Please share your contact details. Talking to you at length may help us understand the situation better. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 24, 2022

The handle of the traffic police even asked for “the exact location details for further action” to which the user responded “Near Star Bazaar Andheri West”.

The internet was, however, quick to react with several users commenting about how unsafe this was. There were some funny comments however with user @fotobata writing, “I'm wondering what if they had a car, how many would have fit in then.. any guesses???”

I'm wondering what if they had a car 🚘, how many would have fit in then.. any guesses??? — George Koruth (@fotobaba) May 24, 2022

Another user @neeleshp referring to the scooter's brand said, “@Honda is giving solid competition to @TataMotors_Cars#Nano. Affordable family transport @70k.”

In India the traffic norms only allow one driver along with a pillion rider on a two-wheeler, but this rule is often broken. People driving on roads are quite used to seeing out of the ordinary incidents. One such incident was highlighted by industrialist Anand Mahindra who tweeted a video of a young man holding a bunch of clothes on his head using his hands while riding a bicycle earlier this year.