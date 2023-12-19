Viral Video Shows 4 Men Hanging Out Of Speeding Car, Bengaluru Police Takes Action

The incident took place on NH7, also known as Airport Road.

A video of four men hanging out of the sunroof, and windows of a moving car in Bengaluru is going viral on the internet. The video shot by an onlooker shows a group of men dancing in a moving car on a busy road. Further in the video, one man goes to the extent of removing his shirt. The incident took place on NH7, also known as Airport Road.

The video showed a busy street filled with moving vehicles. Amid the traffic, a Honda City sedan, featuring an electric sunroof, was seen. Surprisingly, instead of just one, two people were seen standing outside the sunroof, defying the confined space available. Meanwhile, another person sat on the right-side rear window frame, engaging enthusiastically with their companions. Additionally, a fourth individual tried to emerge from the rear left window but appeared to struggle and eventually withdrew into the car.

Tagging Bengaluru police, a user shared a video along with the caption, "Some maniacs doing unnecessary acts on the NH7 (airport road) please take necessary action against these lunatics! Vehicle number - DL3CBA9775."

See the video here:



Reacting to the video, Chikkajala traffic police wrote on X, "Case was registered on 15/12/2023 in crime No 158/23 at Chikkajala Traffic PS and accused has been arrested."

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin P Ghorpade IPS also addressed the incident in a press release, "On Chikkajala Traffic Police Station's Twitter (X) account, the video was uploaded regarding rash and negligent driving in which 4 boys were found protruding outside car windows and sunroof on Bangalore International Airport Road."

The accused are now facing charges under Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the MV (The Motor Vehicles) Act, as well as Sections 279 (endangering human life through rash or negligent driving) and 283 (creating danger or obstruction in a public way) of the IPC.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Be it Goa, or Ladakh, or Jaisalmer or Pune or Bangalore, it's the same everywhere."

Another user commented, "Can such acts including bike stunts be captured in traffic surveillance cameras? So that police are informed about this life and they can arrest such irresponsible uncivilised people violating traffic discipline and safety."

"Chapri boys," the third user wrote.



