Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Ahead Of Speech, Stops To Help Man Who Fell Off Scooter

Rahul Gandhi rushes towards the scooter and enquires about the well-being of the rider.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, days after being reinstated as an MP, gave a rousing address in the Lok Sabha today during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government. But Mr Gandhi grabbed the headlines on social media even before he had entered the parliament complex.

When Rahul Gandhi was heading to the Parliament, he stopped to check on a person who fell off a scooter. The video of the incident, shared by the Congress on its official account, has gone viral.

"Aapko chhot toh nahi lagi (Are you hurt)," he asks.

The party shared the video on Twitter with the caption "Jannayak (People's Hero)".

In his speech today, Mr Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Narendra Modi government saying that they have have murdered India in Manipur and are now trying to set Haryana on fire.

"Our Prime Minister hasn't visited violence-hit Manipur. For him, Manipur is not a part of India. Manipur has been split in two. Government's politics has murdered India in Manipur," he said.

"By killing people of Manipur, you are killers of Bharat Mata; you are traitors, not patriots," Mr Gandhi added.