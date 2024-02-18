Movie-Style Highway Theft Caught On Camera, Thief Jumps Off Moving Vehicle

Two of their aides followed them on motorcycles as part of the plan.

Two thieves were seen in a viral video stealing from a moving mini-truck in Meghalaya in a daring act that resembled a movie scene. Two of their aides followed them on motorcycles as part of the plan, the video showed.

The incident was filmed from a car trailing them on Umiam highway on the outskirts of Shillong.

They carefully loaded a bag with their stolen items - believed to be onions or potatoes - while clinging to the mini-truck. One of them got down as the vehicle slowed ahead of a bridge, the video showed. Police personnel were present near the bridge undergoing repairs.

The other thief remained on the vehicle and the second aide continued to follow him.