Video: Men Dance With Rifles, Fire, While Drinking On Ghaziabad Elevated Road

The elevated road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is again in the news after a video of a group of men in luxury cars, carrying guns, and drinking alcohol in the middle of the road went viral. The police have identified the car owner.

The video, shot on the elevated road of Ghaziabad under the Indirapuram police station area, is reportedly from Saturday night. A group of men can be seen brandishing rifles while drinking alcohol, while loud music plays from the car. Another video shows a man loading bullets in the rifle and firing in the air from the vehicle, while driving.

The man was allegedly firing the gun while drunk, endangering lives.

The police scanned the car's numberplates and identified the driver as Raja Chaudhary, a resident of Chiranjeev Vihar. A case has been registered against him and the police are trying to locate him, they said.

The police had in December last year arrested a person for dancing and blocking the same road. In a viral video, a man and two women were seen dancing after parking the car on the highway, hampering the movement of traffic.

In September, 21 people were arrested with eight luxury cars for allegedly celebrating a birthday party on an elevated road and creating a ruckus. They were also seen cutting a cake on the bonnet of the car and were playing loud music.

The Ghaziabad elevated road, inaugurated in March 2018, connects UP Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border with Raj Nagar Extension in the Uttar Pradesh city, drastically cutting travel time and enhancing commuting comfort.