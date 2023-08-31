Video: IndiGo Crew Member Ties Rakhi On Flight, To Her Brother - The Pilot

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between siblings. While it is celebrated with much zeal across the country, it is not uncommon for hectic schedules and work commitments to keep loved ones away from each other on the day of the festival. One sibling duo got the opportunity to celebrate the festival on a flight. Yes, Shubha, an IndiGo Airlines cabin crew member got to celebrate the festival with her brother Gaurav, who was the pilot.

A video of the heartwarming moment shared on X [formerly Twitter] shows Shubha tying the sacred thread on Captain Gaurav's wrist and the pilot touching her feet.

The video begins with Shubha making a special announcement to passengers before the flight takes off. “In a profession like ours, it is not that every year we get to celebrate festivals and special moments with our loved ones back home, because it is important for us to take you back home so you can celebrate with your loved ones,” she says on the flight interphone system, adding, “That's why, today is a very special day for me and my brother Gaurav, who is on board today to make sure that we celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after many years.”

With Captain Gaurav standing next to her, she adds, “Like all brothers and sisters, we also laugh and cry, play and fight, but he's my rock, my best friend, my shoulder to lean on.” To this, the passengers begin applauding as Shubha proceeds to tie the rakhi on her brother's hand.

The tweet by IndiGo says, “At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special. A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav.”

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 30, 2023

Replying to the post, one user wrote, “Some might envy the job of the cabin & flight deck crew for their glamorised work profile. But nobody envys them for their odd working hours....nobody envys them when they are on the jobs, come rain, come shine, or festivals when all of enjoy at home. KUDOS to every crew member!”

— Sanjeev P. Ghanekar (@sanjeevghanekar) August 31, 2023

“This is unbelievable, the bonds between brother & sister is unimaginable, no matter where we are. Proud to be an Indian,” wrote another.

— Raj Nayak (@RajNaya50858983) August 30, 2023

“Truly heart-warming,” read a comment.

