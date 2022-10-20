Viral Video Claims Dengue Patient Died After Mosambi Juice Drip In UP, Probe Ordered

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister has also taken cognizance of the incident.

A family in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that a local blood bank supplied mosambi juice instead of plasma for a dengue patient, after which an investigation has been launched. A video allegedly showing mosambi juice inside a blood pack has appeared on social media and is going viral. Inspector General Rakesh Singh told news agency ANI that an investigation team has been set up to look into the reports of fake plasma being supplied to dengue patients in the area.

In the video, a man is heard talking about a "scam" at Global Hospital in Jhalwa locality of Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) claiming that healthcare professional associated with it are supplying mosambi juice to patients in critical need of blood plasma.

The man is seen holding a blood pack in the video and as he flips it, a liquid resembling mosambi juice is seen inside it.

The tweet also claims that the patient died due to this and makes an appeal to Prayagraj Police to take action.

After the video went viral, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told ANI, "We've formed a team with CMO and sent to the spot. Report to be submitted within a few hours. Strict action will be taken."

UP | We've formed a team with CMO & sent to the spot. Report to be submitted within a few hours. Strict action will be taken: Dy CM Brajesh Pathak on fake plasma being supplied to a dengue patient in UP https://t.co/D7IAkMy1dwpic.twitter.com/fbp3aSh3Wm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

Speaking about the incident, IG Rakesh Singh told the news agency, "An investigation team has been set up to look into reports of fake plasma being supplied to dengue patients. Some suspects have been detained."

"Clarity yet to be found on whether it was 'mosambi' juice which was supplied," he added.

Mr Singh said that a few days ago, a fake blood bank was also busted.