Violence in Chhattisgarh Town After History Sheeter Goes On Rampage

Surajpur violence: The police had to intervene to save the SDM from the mob.

Chhattisgarh's Surajpur has been engulfed in chaos after a brutal double murder - the victims were the wife and daughter of a Head Constable, Talib Sheikh. The incident, which has sent shock waves through the region and led to violent protests that included arson on the property of the accused. The matter escalated and the town shut down after a strike was called.

Reports in the local media claim that Kuldeep Sahu, a known criminal of the area, had entered the house of Talib Sheikh in his absence and killed his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon. Their partially clothed bodies were later discovered in a field about five kilometers away.

The violence started during a Durga idol immersion ceremony on Monday night, when Kuldeep Sahu reportedly poured a pan of hot oil on a constable during a dispute in the city's Chowpatty area, severely burning the officer.

Head Constable Talib Sheikh attempted to catch Kuldeep at the time, but he escaped, and later targeted the policeman's family. When the police attempted to arrest Kuldeep, he opened fire at them and managed to escape, abandoning his vehicle.

Angry residents, incensed by the murders and the escape of Sahu, hit the streets. They called for a city-wide bandh and torched vehicles parked outside Kuldeep Sahu's house and warehouse.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the area, who had arrived with the police team to control the situation, faced the wrath of the mob. A video of the incident is being widely circulated. It shows the magistrate fleeing after being attacked by the crowd. The police had to intervene and rescue him.

Four police teams have been deployed to catch Kuldeep Sahu. The cybercrime division is working to find his whereabouts.

The brutal killings and subsequent unrest have drawn sharp political reactions.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his outrage, stating, "What is happening in our Chhattisgarh? It seems that the rule of law no longer exists in this state, which was once called an island of peace".

He added that the incident highlighted a deep loss of public faith in law enforcement and governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw lashed out at the Congress, accusing them of contributing to the lawlessness in the state.

"The Congress party need not worry about the law-and-order situation. The state government is taking strict action, and wherever negligence by officials is found, they are being held accountable," he said.