'Violation Of Sovereignty, Abuse Of Power': Kanwal Sibal On US Report On Adani Group

Kanwal Sibal, former Foreign Secretary of India, has denounced a US government department's report on the Adani Group, calling it a "violation of sovereignty". Mr Sibal said that the US action reflects "sheer high-handedness" and an "abusive use of US power."

Mr Sibal called on the US to share its findings with Indian authorities, adding that any investigation conducted on Indian soil by American prosecutors would inherently violate Indian law.

"This is sheer high-handedness. An abusive use of US power. If the US has information on acts of bribery they should move the Indian legal system. The indictment is against an Indian national for acts committed on Indian soil. The extraterritorial jurisdiction claimed by the US violates the sovereignty of other countries. If US investors are affected they should seek redress from Indian justice," Mr Kanwal.

The former diplomat also accused the US of double standards, alleging corruption within America's own political system. He argued that the nexus between big corporations and the political class in the US undermines its credibility to police foreign jurisdictions. "The US should focus on cleaning up its own house," Mr Sibal stated.

Mr Sibal warned that the US actions could have serious repercussions for India-US relations. "Such buccaneering will cost India-US relations," he cautioned.

The Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations, calling them "baseless" and maintaining that they uphold the highest standards of governance. In a statement, the conglomerate said, "All possible legal recourse will be sought. The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws."

