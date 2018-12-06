Desperate To Get Back To Normal Life Now: Vinta Nanda

"Went to sleep" after writing about the alleged sexual harassment on social media: Vinta Nanda (File)

Writer-director Vinta Nanda, who has accused actor Alok Nath of rape and sexual harassment, says she now "desperately" wants to get back to normal life.

Ms Nanda gave an account of the alleged sexual assault in a Facebook post on October 8, soon after actor Tanushree Dutta's complaint of harassment against Nana Patekar fuelled India's #MeToo movement.

The director said she got the courage to call out Nath after she realised it was for the first time that men in Bollywood were standing up for women.

"My trigger obviously was the atmosphere, there was an enabling environment. I was very certain I will be heard and supported because the movement had gathered momentum, started by Tanushree. I give her all the credit in the Bollywood space, as she took on very big people.

"When I saw that the industry was supporting her, CINTAA was coming out openly and speaking for her... It was the first time in Bollywood where I saw men stand up and speak for women," Ms Nanda said on Wednesday.

She was speaking at a panel discussion on #MeToo at the Mumbai Curtain Raiser of the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival, which will run from January 24 to January 28.

Ms Nanda said she "went to sleep" after writing about the alleged sexual harassment on social media and woke up to realise that things will never be the same.

"For me, it was over. I had held back for so many years. I was relieved but I had given sleepless nights to everyone, including my family. By the time I woke up, from my building to the office building, there were media vans parked all over the place.

"I woke up to the fact that 'ok now I've done it'. Now I have to live up to it. That's what I am doing until today. I am trying desperately to get back to normal life now. This is the last panel I'm saying 'yes' to because I just have to get back to normal life now," she added.

Last month, Mumbai Police registered a rape case against Nath following Ms Nanda's complaint. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 376 (rape).

Nath has refuted the allegations and filed a civil suit against Ms Nanda and is seeking Re 1 as damages for alleged defamation.