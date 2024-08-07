'Vinesh Embodies Indefatigable Spirit Of Indian Women': President Murmu

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modialso asked Ms Phogat to not lose hope.

Hours after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics for being overweight by just 100 gm, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the ace wrestler remained a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people.

On X, the President stated that Ms Phogat's achievement at the games thrilled every Indian and made the country proud. She further wished her many laurels in the future.

"Vinesh Phogat's extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud. While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people," President Murmu stated.

"Vinesh embodies the truly indefatigable spirit of Indian women, and her epic fortitude and resilience are already inspiring future world champions from India. I wish her many laurels in the future," she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked Ms Phogat to not lose hope and come back stronger.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," he wrote on X.

According to sources, PM Modi also spoke to PT Usha, the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) president, regarding the options available for India and Vinesh Phogat in the matter.

He has asked the IOA chief to explore all possible options, besides urging her to register India's strong protest over Phogat's disqualification, news agency ANI reported.

Ms Phogat was competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category at the 2024 Olympic Games. She used to compete in the 53kg category earlier but brought her weight down for the ongoing games in France.

Though she managed to clear the earlier weight tests, on day 2 of the weigh-in, Phogat was found overweight by 100 grams.

Ms Phogat, it is being said, skipped her meals and exercised, staying up the whole night to ensure that she met the weight criteria.

This comes a day after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympic Games.

Among the ones she defeated were Japan's Yui Susaki, the defending champion. In the semifinals, Vinesh Phogat trumped Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, ensuring a silver medal for herself. However, following her disqualification, Phogat will now finish last without any medal.