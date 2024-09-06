Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia's Resignations Not Accepted Yet: Railway Sources

The resignations were sent on Friday afternoon.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia quit their posts in the Northern Railways hours before joining the Congress on Friday, but sources in the railways have told NDTV that the resignations have not been accepted yet. While the sources did not say that the resignations would not be accepted, they added that Ms Phogat and Mr Punia cannot join any party or contest elections until that is done.

Ahead of formally joining the Congress, Ms Phogat resigned as an officer on special duty (OSD) sports with the Northern Railways, citing personal reasons.

Posting a photo of her resignation letter, the wrestler wrote on X: "Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life. At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from my service in the railways and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation."

The sources said Mr Punia also resigned from the same post around the same time.

"Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have taken membership of the Congress party without the railways approving their resignations. As per service rules, until the resignations are approved by the Railways, they cannot contest elections and cannot join any party," said a source.

The sources also contested Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal's claim made during the press conference announcing the wrestlers' joining that Ms Phogat had received a show-cause notice from the Railways after submitting her resignation.

"What was the reason? Yesterday, the media printed her photo with Rahul Gandhi. Is it a crime to stand with the leader of opposition in this country? They hadn't told anybody. The Railways is running behind rumours. They are saying that there is news that 'you (Ms Phogat) are going to contest the (Haryana) elections and you cannot do that. Give an explanation'... Bajrang also got it (a notice)," Mr Venugopal said.

"The railway authorities should not play politics on all these issues. They (Ms Phogat and Mr Punia) have already resigned, do the formalities and relieve them," he added.

The railway sources, however, said that the notices were not issued on Friday, but on Wednesday, and spoke about the wrestlers being involved in political activities, which is not allowed as per service rules.

"They were asked to reply and, after that, both of them submitted their resignation today (on Friday)," said a source.

'Grateful For Support'

Joining the Congress, Ms Phogat, who, along with Mr Punia and others, had led last year's protests against the alleged sexual assault and intimidation by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had said she was proud to be associated with a party that "stands up against misbehaviour and injustice against women".

"I want to thank the people of the country for supporting me during my wrestling career and I hope I live up to their expectations. I want to thank the Congress because, as they say, it is only when times are bad that one finds out who is standing with them. When we were dragged on the roads, every party other than the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and our tears," she said in Hindi.

The wrestlers' move comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana and sources have said that at least one of them will contest the polls, which will be held on October 5.