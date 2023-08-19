4 Arrested For Bihar Journalist Murder. He Was Shot Dead Outside Home

Bihar police have arrested four people in the shooting of a local journalist in the state's Araria district. Cops said that the hunt is on for two more accused in the case

The incident took place yesterday in the Raniganj Bazaar area. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called it a dukhad (sad) incident and said that on hearing the news, he immediately directed officials to investigate the crime. "How can a journalist be killed like this," he told reporters in Patna.

Vimal Kumar Yadav, 35, worked for a Hindi daily. He was killed at his residence in Premnagar village.

"The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav's house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates," the Bihar Police tweeted.

Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news.