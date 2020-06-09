Village Head Shot Dead By Terrorist In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Terrorists shot dead a sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (Representational)

Terrorists shot dead a sarpanch (village head) in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants in his native village at around 6 pm, a police official said.

He said that Mr Pandit was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

A Congress spokesman, while condemning the killing, said Mr Pandit was a dedicated party worker.

No terror outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing so far.