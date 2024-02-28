Vikramaditya Singh Resigns As Himachal Minister: 5 Facts About Congress Leader

Vikramaditya Singh started his political journey as the President of Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress

In a significant blow to the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh resigned from his position as public works minister this morning. Mr Singh levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of disregarding MLAs and showing disrespect to his late father, Virbhadra Singh, a prominent Congress leader in the state.

He told the media, “We need to go into the background and see what led to this situation. I would like to rewind your memory. The 2022 Assembly elections were found and won under the collective leadership of then Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress chief Pratibha Singh and campaign committee head and current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. There is no doubt that the polls were fought in the name of former Chief Minister, late Virbhadra Singh. There was no banner or poster that did not have his photo. A day before the polls, a full-page newspaper ad had his photo with the message, 'Remember me, vote in my name'. This is a matter of record.”

Here are some facts about Vikramaditya Singh: