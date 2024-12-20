'Can't Speak Kannada? Come To Delhi': CEO's Hiring Post Sparks Controversy

The social media post has sparked a controversy.

A social media post by Vikram Chopra, CEO of Cars24, has triggered a debate over linguistic identity and workplace inclusivity. Mr Chopra shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) aimed at those living in Bengaluru open for jobs in Delhi-NCR.

The post read, "Still can't speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It's okay. Aa jao Dilli (come to Delhi)."

We are not saying Delhi NCR is better. Only that it really is.



If you wish to come back, write to me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject - Delhi meri jaan ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lgQpXMiaKt — Vikram Chopra (@vikramchopra) December 19, 2024

"We are not saying Delhi NCR is better. Only that it really is. If you wish to come back, write to me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject - Delhi meri jaan," his post read.

While some interpreted the message as a light-hearted recruitment pitch, many others criticised it for belittling Kannada.

"This is probably not the message you would want to post in a hiring call. So basically you want north Indians/Delhiites in your team? The rest of the folks?" asked one social media user.

"Delhi NCR has its charm, but before calling it 'better,' let's take a moment to consider the reality. A look at the crime data might offer a different perspective. Think twice before making the move," commented another.

One individual even dug out an old post by Mr Chopra himself in which he criticised the national capital. "The most difficult thing in Delhi is to deal with its people," his post from 2009 read.

In June last year, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a strong call for fostering a "Kannada atmosphere" across the state. He urged all residents of Karnataka to adopt Kannada in their daily lives.

"It is the responsibility of every Kannadiga to protect the Kannada language, land, and water," Mr Siddaramaiah said. He said that speaking Kannada should be a conscious decision for all residents of the state, regardless of their linguistic background.

Supporters of Mr Chopra's post, however, have defended it as an acknowledgement of the challenges non-Kannada speakers face while living and working in Bengaluru.

"I compliment you for this initiative. It's important that those who work live close to their families," wrote one social media user.