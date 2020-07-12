UP To Probe Killing Of Vikas Dubey, Associates In Encounters With Cops

Eight cops were killed during a raid to arrest UP gangster Vikas Dubey (File)

An independent one-member judicial commission will investigate the death of Vikas Dubey, the Uttar Pradesh gangster who was shot dead last week as he tried to escape police custody following a car accident.

The commission will be headed by a retired judge and will submit a report within two months, the government said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had, on Saturday, set up a SIT (special investigation team) to probe Vikas Dubey's rise to notoriety. The SIT was not tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The SIT, which will consist of a senior IAS officer and two police officers, will submit its report by July 31.

It will also investigate intelligence and operational failures that led to the death of eight police personnel earlier this month, when they had gone to raid Dubey's home near Kanpur.

According to the cops Vikas Dubey, who was being transported to Kanpur, attempted to escape after the vehicle he was in met with an accident.

In a statement, the police said they tried to get him to surrender but he fired at them, forcing them to retaliate.

"The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured. Then Vikas Dubey snatched a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defence," the Kanpur police said in a statement.