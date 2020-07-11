Special Investigation Team Formed By UP To Probe The Rise Of Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey: The SIT will submit its report to the government by July 31 (File)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe gangster Vikas Dubey's rise in the world of crime and how he managed to kill eight policemen in an ambush in his native village earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday. Whether the police took effective action against Dubey in the past when it received complaints against him, the team, which comprises a senior Indian Administrative Service officer and two Indian Police Service officers, will investigate.

The SIT will submit its report to the government by July 31, the statement said.

The probe team will investigate intelligence and operational failures that led to the death of eight police personnel earlier this month when they had gone to raid Dubey's home near Kanpur.

"On the day of the incident, was there any laxity in collecting information regarding the accused's fire power. What was the level of the laxity, the police station had enough information? The SIT will probe this fact and will point whose fault it is," the UP government said.

After committing the crime along with his accomplices, Dubey had escaped the village. On Thursday, he surfaced at a prominent temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where he was arrested.

On Friday morning, he was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force - which was bringing him back from Ujjain by road- when he snatched an officer's pistol, following the accident of the car he was travelling in, UP Police said.