'Law Took Its Course': Madhya Pradesh Home Minister On Vikas Dubey Encounter

The Opposition had attacked the ruling BJP, demanding explanations (File)

The law has taken its own course, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday as he reacted to the early morning killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter with the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh police.

Vikas Dubey, wanted in the murder of eight UP police personnel in an ambush since last week, appeared at a famous temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. He was taken into custody by the state police.

The Opposition had attacked the ruling BJP, demanding explanation that how could Dubey travel hundreds of kilometres from Kanpur to the temple town without being detected.

On Thursday, Dubey was handed over to the UP STF, which was bringing him to Kanpur in a convoy of cars. He was killed in retaliatory firing after he snatched a pistol of a policeman and fired at the STF, following a car accident, police said.

"The law has taken its course. It could be a matter of regret and disappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey's arrest yesterday and death today. The MP Police did its job, it arrested and handed him over to UP Police," Mr Mishra told reporters.

The Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the whole episode.

"Congress demands that the unholy nexus between organised crime and the ilk of Vikas Dubey with those sitting in the echelons of power be probed by a sitting Supreme Court judge," Randeep Surjewala said in a press conference.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also raised doubts over the encounter.

"Actually, the car didn't topple. The UP government has been saved from toppling by secrets that would have been revealed," tweeted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi.

It was alleged that Dubey, a dangerous criminal charged in 60 cases including murder, had links to politicians from several parties.

Five of his associates have been killed in separate encounters with the police in the last few days.