Vijay Rupani Swearing-In Ceremony Highlights: BJP Chief Ministers Heap Praises On PM Modi, Amit Shah And Vijay Rupani

Here are the live updates of Vijay Rupani's swearing-in:
I was in Gujarat today for attending today's oath taking ceremony of Shri #vijayRupani. The occasion was graced by our PM Shri @narendramodi and my other esteemed colleagues from states , GoI and the party pic.twitter.com/b2d1aoke1q- Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 26, 2017
My heartiest congratulations to Shri @vijayrupanibjp, Shri @Nitinbhai_Patel and all those who're part of this new govt.- Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) December 26, 2017
May they continue serving the people to the best of their capacity and take the state to much greater milestones of development pic.twitter.com/IuaYw57SYB
It's not merely an oath for the office or word of solemn promise but an assurance, determination & commitment to work unflaggingly for the downtrodden & needy. May God be with us. pic.twitter.com/ftyYunD3zW- Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 26, 2017
Thanks a lot Shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words. #TeamGujarat shall leave no stone unturned to carry forward your legacy of good governance. https://t.co/Pd19Skqrp8- Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 26, 2017
Thank you very much @AmitShah ji. You are a big source of inspiration for me and we will give our best under your leadership & guidance. https://t.co/xqWTPdNxbB- Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 26, 2017
The first meeting of the newly-elected Gujarat cabinet will be held tomorrow at 10 am, reports news agency ANI.
I would once again like to thank the people of Gujarat for giving the BJP this opportunity to serve the state. The bond between Gujarat and BJP is extremely special. I assure my Gujarati sisters and brothers that we will leave no stone unturned in further developing Gujarat.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017
Attending today's oath taking ceremony in Gujarat brought back memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 when I got the opportunity to serve Gujarat as CM. pic.twitter.com/tLQSpRIbgX- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017
Political leaders, Chief Ministers of various states, our esteemed NDA allies and respected former Chief Ministers of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special. pic.twitter.com/hsN4Dv1zQn- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017
People from all walks of life joined the oath taking ceremony in Gandhinagar to bless the team that took oath today. We cherish these blessings and their affection. pic.twitter.com/JMxnfqeKuY- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017
Congratulations to Shri @vijayrupanibjp, Shri @Nitinbhai_Patel and all those who took oath as Ministers. My best wishes to this team in their endeavour to take Gujarat to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/X7Kt56u3vC- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017
Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Shri @vijayrupanibjp as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I am confident that Gujarat will continue its forward march on road to development and prosperity under the able leadership of Shri Rupani.- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 26, 2017
BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulates Vijay Rupani on Twitter for his second term as Gujarat chief minister.
Congratulations to Shri Vijay Rupani ji & Shri Nitinbhai Patel ji on being sworn in as CM and Deputy CM of Gujarat respectively. The State and the people of Gujarat will witness new heights in development under leadership of Shri @vijayrupanibjp & @Nitinbhai_Patel- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 26, 2017
Mangrol lawmaker Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava sworn-in as Gujarat Cabinet minister
Bardoli lawmaker Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar swears-in as Gujarat Cabinet minister
Pradipsinh Jadeja, MLA from Vatva constituency, swears-in as Gujarat cabinet minister
Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor, Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar and Pradipsinh Jadeja also take oath as ministers in the Gujarat government.
Gandhinagar: RC Faldu, Bhupindrasinh Chudasama and Kaushik Patel take oath as ministers in Gujarat government pic.twitter.com/qZXHvLdKyi- ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017
PM Shri @narendramodi attends swearing in ceremony of the Council of Ministers of the Gujarat Government. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/EwE7xErLAIpic.twitter.com/tmfTNECKG9- BJP (@BJP4India) December 26, 2017
Feeling blessed after offering prayers to Panchdev Mahadev Temple in Gandhinagar. Prayed for Gujarat's welfare. pic.twitter.com/m2cSQ72BaV- Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 26, 2017
20 ministers including CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel to take oath shortly
The swearing-in ceremony is going to be held at an open ground near the state secretariat. Several Union ministers and other senior leaders of the party have also been invited for the ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to crowd gathered on his way from the airport in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/uXJ3u0UBhP- ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017