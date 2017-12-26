Vijay Rupani Swearing-In Ceremony Highlights: BJP Chief Ministers Heap Praises On PM Modi, Amit Shah And Vijay Rupani

BJP Chief Ministers Hail Party's Victory





Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states today hailed the party's victory in Gujarat for the sixth consecutive time in the recently-held assembly polls, news agency PTI reported.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: "It is a matter of great pleasure for all of us. Gujarat developed a lot during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister. Some people were assuming that BJP will not come back after Modi left the state as prime minister. But it is a matter of immense pleasure that the BJP managed around 50 per cent vote."





After the oath ceremony, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I express gratitude to voters and give best wishes to (Vijay) Rupani and Nitin Patel for bringing the BJP back to power for the sixth time. Congratulations to the BJP for Gujarat victory. Gujarat has given a different model of development, and it is a faith and trust towards Modi that BJP keeps winning and coming back to power (in Gujarat). Mr Chouhan was in Gandhinagar but he could not attend the ceremony.





"Gujarat has again voted for BJP government. We thank Modi and Amit Shah who worked hard to achieve this. It will be a history that the BJP will rule a state for 27 years," Chattisgarh Minister Raman Singh said.



