Vijay Mallya To Be Extradited Or Not, UK Court To Discuss Today: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Vijay Mallya has been living in a mansion near London. (File)
Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya who is wanted in India for alleged default on Rs 9,000 crore loans for Kingfisher airlines will face hearing in a Britain court that will discuss whether he should be extradited to India or not. Vijay Mallya, 62, will have the option of moving higher courts should the decision go against him. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, the agencies leading the government's efforts to get him extradited, will have 14 days to file an appeal.
Vijay Mallya left India in 2016 after a consortium of banks got together to start legal proceedings to recover the loans. He has been living in a mansion near London since.
The Arthur Road jail, Mumbai's largest and oldest prison -- where the liquor tycoon will be kept -- has made all arrangements and prepped a high security cell for Vijay Mallya if he returns to India, an official says.
According to news agency ANI, Vijay Mallya was asked in London: "How genuine is your offer of settlement?"
He said: "There is nothing genuine or ingenuine. Please understand that the offer has been made in a court of law. Nobody disrespects a court of law."
According to news agency ANI, Vijay Mallya says: "Whatever the judgement, my legal team will reveal the judgement and take proper steps thereafter. Yes, I have tweeted saying that I want to repay, that has nothing to do with this extradition issue. It's a completely separate matter."
"I have filed a comprehensive settlement application before the Karnataka High Court, which is also being heard today," he adds.
Vijay Mallya, out on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant last year, has through recent tweets offered to repay the loan. "Wherever I am physically, my appeal is 'please take the money'. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money," he tweeted last week.