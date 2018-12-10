Vijay Mallya To Be Extradited Or Not, UK Court To Discuss Today: Live Updates

Vijay Mallya has been living in a mansion near London. (File)

Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya who is wanted in India for alleged default on Rs 9,000 crore loans for Kingfisher airlines will face hearing in a Britain court that will discuss whether he should be extradited to India or not. Vijay Mallya, 62, will have the option of moving higher courts should the decision go against him. The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, the agencies leading the government's efforts to get him extradited, will have 14 days to file an appeal.

Vijay Mallya left India in 2016 after a consortium of banks got together to start legal proceedings to recover the loans. He has been living in a mansion near London since.

Here are the live updates on Vijay Mallya's court hearing: