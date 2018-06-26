Vijay Mallya Releases Letter To PM "To Put Things In Right Perspective"

Vijay Mallya escaped to the UK in 2016 and has been fighting against any moves to extradite him

Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya today released his letter (scroll down to read) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was "making every effort" to settle his dues to banks but he had been made the "Poster Boy" of bank default and a lightning rod for public anger."I wrote letters to both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister on 15th April 2016 and am making these letters public to put things in the right perspective. No response was received from either of them," Mr Mallya said in a statement from the UK.The liquor baron escaped to the UK in 2016 and has been fighting against any moves to extradite him to India to face trial.The 62-year-old is wanted in India for defaulting on loans worth crores and also in a money-laundering case. He took a flight out of India just when a group of banks launched efforts to recover around Rs 9,000 crores from him. He was arrested in the UK last year on an extradition warrant."I respectfully say that I have made and continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with the Public Sector Banks. If politically motivated extraneous factors interfere, there is nothing that I can do," he said.