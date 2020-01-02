For 80 Lakhs And A Car: Gangster's 'Deal' To Kill Nagaland Politician

The CBI's probe revealed Vijay Farmana had visited Nagaland earlier with his associates

The CBI has registered a case against a gangster who reportedly struck a 'deal' to kill a senior Nagaland politician for Rs 80 lakh and a Ford Endeavour car after the 2019 general elections. The plot to kill the politician emerged after Delhi police's crime branch arrested the gangster Vijay Farmana on May 17 last year from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where he was meeting his girlfriend.

The Home Ministry, taking a serious note of the case, had asked the CBI to take over the probe into the case on July 31.

The CBI's probe revealed Farmana had visited Nagaland earlier with his associates Sharad Pandey and Kapil Chitania in April 2019.

CBI officials have refused to disclose the identity of the Nagaland politician.

CBI sources speaking to NDTV said that they will be taking Vijay Farmana into custody soon to ascertain who hired him and whether it was a political conspiracy or not.