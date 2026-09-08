Vijay Faces DMK Heat Over 'Jaw Gesture', Ally Also Decries It As Reference To MK Stalin's 1976 Arrest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is facing criticism from the DMK-led Opposition and some of his own allies over a gesture during his response to questions in the assembly, with even partner CPM accusing him of "body-shaming" former chief minister MK Stalin and trivialising the history of arrests during the 1975-77 Emergency.

The controversy erupted after Vijay, while responding to the Opposition's questions on his government's demand for grants, referred to the Emergency and arrests under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA).

He did not name DMK leader MK Stalin, who was arrested in 1976, but made a gesture around his jaw as he said, "On everything, our friends keep saying, 'we have seen MISA!' Not sure what to do if they bring in MISA for everything."

The gesture was interpreted by the Opposition as a reference to Stalin's jaw, which was fractured after he was allegedly assaulted in police custody following his arrest during the Emergency.

Tamil Nadu CPM state secretary Shanmugam, whose party is supporting Vijay's TVK government from outside, also criticised the chief minister.

"MK Stalin suffered a fractured jaw in a police assault during the Emergency. The chief minister's body-shaming is irresponsible," Shanmugam said.

The Left leader also aimed at TVK ministers and leaders, advising them to read up on history before making allegations. "Without knowing history, they should not make allegations," he said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also launched a sharp attack on Vijay, accusing him of trivialising one of the darkest periods of Indian political history.

"He vulgarises MISA and the Emergency. Across the country, so many were put behind bars for opposing it. How much they suffered! Even so many of their Communist friends were jailed," Kanimozhi said.

She also questioned Vijay's response in general to criticism in the assembly. "When questions are raised in the assembly, they should answer. They are in power. But they don't understand. They mock, thinking levelling allegations against others is legislative activity. And today Chief Minister Vijay's speech touched the lowest of lows," she said.

Vijay has so far not responded to the criticism.

TVK spokesperson Sathyakumar rejected the allegation of body-shaming, saying, "It was just a gesture, and there was no body-shaming. He added that while the TVK "welcomes dissent", the gesture was "not body-shaming".

The MISA controversy also reverberated on the floor of the House, with Law Minister Nirmal Kumar defending the government's position while responding to the debate.

"[During Emergency] arrests were made also for theft, murder or defaming women. Not all can be treated as arrests under MISA," Nirmal Kumar argued.

The political fallout from Vijay's speech also spilled over into a separate controversy over his references to the Sarkaria Commission, the late Union minister Murasoli Maran and allegations against the DMK.

The Sarkaria Commission had inquired into corruption allegations against the then ruling DMK government in 1976.

The DMK urged the Speaker to expunge Vijay's remarks, arguing that the House has a convention of not discussing matters that are under investigation or consideration by the courts. The party also said there is a convention of avoiding references to people who are no longer alive and therefore cannot defend themselves against allegations made on the floor of the House.

Vijay had referred to the Sarkaria Commission report and allegations against the then DMK government, besides referring to Murasoli Maran and to Enforcement Directorate allegations that the DMK collected bribes in the name of party funds.

The Speaker, however, declined to expunge the remarks, maintaining that considerable discussion had taken place in the past on the Sarkaria Commission and that the MISA arrests were also historical facts.

He also justified allowing the ED-related allegations to remain, saying they were already in the public domain.

But CPM's Shanmugam also questioned why Vijay had chosen to focus on the Sarkaria Commission when he has said he has files on corruption during the DMK government that was voted out in May. "The Chief Minister had said he has three files on his table and challenged. Why hasn't he talked about those but only on Sarkaria Commission? It's diversionary," Shanmugam said.