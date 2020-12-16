'When Neighbours Feared PM': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe On 1971 War Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the government ever since India-China border tensions began. (File)

As India remembers the heroes of 1971 war with Pakistan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today targeted the government in a tweet as he appreciated the "courage" of Indian Army and also former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. India's win on Pakistan in 1971 had led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Indira Gandhi's strong leadership had drawn admiration after the country claimed victory. In his tweet, Mr Gandhi suggested that it was the might of his grandmother that stopped the neighbouring countries from breaching the borders.

"I send my greetings to the people of the country on the anniversary of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war and I also salute the courage of Indian Army. This happened a a time when India's neighbouring countries were aware of the Prime Minister's might and they were afraid of breaching borders," the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad tweeted this morning.

He was apparently referring to the standoff between India and China in Ladakh which started earlier this year. In June, 20 soldiers were killed in the line of duty amid clashes with Chinese soldiers.

The ex-Congress chief has been relentlessly hitting out at the government amid border tensions with China, accusing the centre of mishandling the situation. Protests against contentious farm laws, coronavirus pandemic and it's effect on the national economy are some of the other issues he has been tweeting about.

Many others from Congress remembered Indira Gandhi on the 50th anniversary of 1971 war.

Salutations to soldiers of Indian Armed Forces & thank former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji for her bold leadership for not only registering a thumping victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 but also wiping off tears of terror from millions in Bangladesh.#VijayDiwas#VijayDiwas2020pic.twitter.com/wSaUDoLB7O — Ketan Patel (@KPatelINC) December 16, 2020

On the occasion of #VijayDiwas today. My Salutes to #IronLadyIndira & the Heroes of the 1971 war, who selflessly fought for the pride of the nation.



Indira Gandhi Ji's decisive leadership played a pivotal role in securing India & the independence of Bangladesh. #VijayDiwas2020pic.twitter.com/jsnpgHyWkv — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) December 16, 2020

I am not a person to be pressured - by anybody or any nation.



- Smt. Indira Gandhi



India begins the 50th celebrations of the 1971 War, which was won under the dynamic leadership of Smt. Gandhi. ????????#VijayDiwas#VijayDiwas2020pic.twitter.com/yMzlTOWrDi — Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress (@KarnatakaPMC) December 16, 2020

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid rich tribute to those who scarified their lives in the line of duty. The Prime Minister "Swarnim Vijay Mashaal" - a victory torch - at the eternal flame of of the National War Memorial in Delhi.

On this day in 1971, the Chief of the Pakistani Forces General Niazi - along with 93,000 of his soldiers - surrendered to Indian forces.