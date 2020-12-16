'You Surrender Or We Wipe You Out': Sam Bahadur's Message To Pak In 1971

Vijay Diwas is a day to remember the great soldier of India, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who led India to victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. "You surrender or we wipe you out." was the message given by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to Pakistan on December 13, 1971. Field Marshal Manekshaw was as a fearless patriot revered as the country's best-known soldier. When former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had asked him if he was ready to go to war with Pakistan over Bangladesh in 1971, he reportedly replied, "I am always ready, sweetie." Field Marshal Manekshaw's distinguished military career spanned four decades, in which he participated in five wars, including the India-Pak War of 1971. Born as Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw (1914-2008), he was lovingly known as 'Sam Bahadur'.
Vijay Diwas 2020: Remembering Sam Bahadur. Here are top 5 quotes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw
- "A 'Yes man' is a dangerous man. He is a menace. He will go very far. He can become a minister, a secretary or a Field Marshall but he can never become a leader nor, ever be respected. He will be used by his superiors, disliked by his colleagues and despised by his subordinates. So discard the 'Yes man'".
- "Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot and I assure you can make a leader out of him or her."
- "Professional knowledge and professional competence are the main attributes of leadership. Unless you know, and the men you command know that you know your job, you will never be a leader."
- "The primary, the cardinal attribute of leadership is professional knowledge and professional competence. Professional knowledge has to be acquired the hard way. It is continuous study and you never acquire it in today's fast-moving technological world that you are living in. You have to keep up with your profession whatever you are in."
- "One thing remains the same, your task and your duty. You are required to ensure the security of this country against any offence. What is that means for you? That means, that you should have to fight, a fight to win. There is no roof for losers, if you lose don't come back"