Sam Manekshaw: Leaders Pay Tribute To India's Greatest General

Sam Manekshaw's distinguished military career spanned four decades.

Today is 105th birth anniversary of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. Born as Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, he was famously referred as Sam Bahadur. He began his service in the British Indian Army in World War II, for which he won the Military Cross for gallantry. Known for his commanding leadership, Sam Manekshaw's distinguished military career spanned four decades in which he participated in five wars. The swashbuckling general is revered as a fearless patriot and country's best-known soldier. When former prime minister Indira Gandhi asked him if he was ready to go to war with Pakistan over Bangladesh in 1971, he reportedly replied, "I am always ready, sweetie." He died at the age of 94.

The Indian Army tweeted, "Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC (3 April 1914 - 27 June 2008), also known as 'Sam Bahadur' , was one of the greatest Indian military leader. His distinguished military career spanned four decades and five wars including the Liberation of Bangladesh, Indo-Pak War of 1971.

President Ram Nath Kovind, in a tribute for Sam Manekshaw, wrote, "Remembering Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his birth anniversary. Renowned for his leadership of the Army in the 1971 war, he is cherished as one of our finest military commanders. And remains a much loved national hero.

Karnataka Chief Minister wrote, "Today is the 105th Birth Anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw -- the brain behind India's victory in the 1971 war. Respected as one of India's finest army generals, his life and contribution to the Nation is an inspiration to all."

