Vijay Diwas 2020: Key Facts That Led To India's Victory In 1971 War

Today is Vijay Diwas. India celebrates Vijay Diwas to mark the decisive victory over Pakistan in 1971, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the creation of the new state of Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, the Chief of the Pakistani Forces, General Niazi along with 93,000 of his soldiers surrendered to Indian forces. Vijay Diwas or Victory Day is celebrated in India every year on December 16. The day is also observed in Bangladesh as 'Bijoy Dibos' or Bangladesh Liberation Day, that marks its formal independence from Pakistan. 'You surrender or we wipe you out' was the message given by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to Pakistan on 13th December 1971...," the Indian Army tweeted the famous words of Field Marshal Manekshaw along with the iconic photo marking victory on Indian forces.

The Field Marshal lived his words as the world will see unprecedented surrender of more than 93000 Pakistani soldiers.

Vijay Diwas 2020: Key Facts about 1971 India-Pakistan War

On December 16, 1971, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief of the Pakistani forces surrendered to the the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka after defeat in the war.

93,000 troops along with General Niazi surrendered to the Indian Army

It was a 13-day India-Pakistan war sparked by the rebellion in erstwhile East Pakistan against the Islamabad government

The Eastern Front: "On 15 Dec, forty sorties of MiGs and Hunters were flown to target enemy troops occupying the Dacca University campus, with no collateral damage caused to any of the buildings or structures outside the target area": Indian Air Force

The Eastern Front

On 15 Dec, forty sorties of MiGs & Hunters were flown to target enemy troops occupying the Dacca University campus, with no collateral damage caused to any of the buildings or structures outside the target area.

The Western Front: "Interdiction strikes behind enemy lines crippled the enemy's movement and blunted his attacks. The operations, mainly directed towards Ganganagar-Fazilka sector, saw attacks on a large number of trains carrying tanks, ammunition, POL etc": IAF

The Western Front

Interdiction strikes behind enemy lines crippled the enemy's movement and blunted his attacks. The operations, mainly directed towards Ganganagar-Fazilka sector, saw attacks on a large number of trains carrying tanks, ammunition, POL etc.

Today on the 50th anniversary of the Indo-Pak war, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "On Vijay Diwas, let us recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed our nation's unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty and protect human dignity. Their martyrdom in 1971 war had shown unparalleled grit and prowess of our forces. The nation is eternally indebted to them"

