No Beds, Women Made To Lie On Floor After Sterilisation Surgery In Madhya Pradesh

Around 37 women were made to lie onthe floor post sterilisation surgery in Madhya Pradesh.

In absence of beds, around 40 women were made to lie on the floor during a sterilisation camp in Madhya Pradesh.

The medical staff of Lateri Community Health Center in Vidisha, about 50 km from state capital Bhopal, made 37 women lie on a bare floor after sterilisation operation.

The Chief Medical Officer has called the whole situation "unacceptable" as the required beds were provided to hospitals, news agency ANI reported.

"The matter will be investigated and action will be against the culprit," Dr KS Ahirwar, Chief Medical and Health Officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Such things are unacceptable. We will ask the hospital administration why they did not maintain the protocol," the officer said.

Following the incident, Block Medical Officer Dr Naresh Baghel was removed from his post.

A similar incident was reported last week from a primary health centre in the same district where 13 women were made to lie on the floor post the sterilisation surgery.