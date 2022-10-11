Video: Woman Rider Run Over After Being Hit By Door Of Parked Car

The clip shows the woman driving when the door of a parked SUV is flung open.

A terrifying road accident in Bangalore has come as a reminder to check the side or rear view mirror before opening the doors to your car.

A woman riding a scooter on a busy road is run over after being hit by a car door in a short clip shared by the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority's Twitter handle. The incident took place last month.

Before opening the door of your car on public roads, make sure to check in the side or rear view mirror for vehicles coming from behind to avoid such accidents. Be mindful and careful!

CCTV camera footage shows the woman driving on the road when the door of an SUV parked on the roadside is suddenly flung open. The door hits the woman, who is thrown off her scooter onto the road. Within seconds, a car runs her over. Even though the driver stops the car immediately, the woman can be seen going under the vehicle. The video ends with onlookers rushing to the woman's aid as the car driver also steps out.

"Before opening the door of your car on public roads, make sure to check in the side or rear view mirror for vehicles coming from behind to avoid such accidents. Be mindful and careful! #roadsafety #rules #safety #drive #drivesafe #traffic," read the tweet accompanying the video.

The clip of the accident that took place on 24 September has amassed 48,500 views on the social media app with most users blaming negligence by traffic police and potholes for the accident. In the video, drivers can be seen swerving to the sides to avoid driving over a pothole in the middle of the road.

It is unclear if the woman was injured or any police action taken against the owner of the SUV or the parked car.