Video: Woman Hit By Train While Crossing Railway Tracks On Platform, Saved By Cop

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Maharashtra's Jalgaon railway station saved a woman, who was hit by a train while trying to cross the railway tracks on Wednesday. The dramatic rescue was recorded on the CCTV installed at the platform.

The video shows the cop, Chango Patil, seeing a woman crossing the tracks when the train was about to arrive at the platform. He then quickly runs towards her as she tries to climb up on the platform.

Mr Patil fails to pull her onto the platform in his first attempt, leading to the woman being caught between the coach and the platform.

The train then hits her and drags her for some meters.

The cop then quickly runs towards her and rescues the woman.

Other cops and passengers also then gathered at the platform and carried the woman to the hospital.