Video: Woman Falls Off Moving Train In Mumbai, Saved By Alert Guard

The incident took place at the Jogeshwari Railway Station in Mumbai

An alert home guard deployed on a suburban train in Mumbai saved the life of a woman passenger who had fallen onto the platform while deboarding a moving train. The woman jumped out of the train but lost balance as she landed on the platform.

While trying to regain balance, the woman continued to hold onto the handle on the train's entrance. As the train began to gain momentum, the woman was pulled ahead and she lost her balance.

The home guard immediately deboarded the train and pulled her away from the gap between the train and the platform, saving her life.

A video of the harrowing incident at Mumbai's Jogeshwari station has emerged online. The home guard has been rewarded for his alertness, said Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police (Railways), Mumbai. Mr Khalid identified the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel as Altaf Shaikh.

“Home Guard Altaf Shaikh working @grpmumbai saved the life of a lady passenger who fell down during (de)boarding a suburban train at Jogeshwari station on 16/4/22. He is being rewarded for his presence of mind, alertness & dedication to duty,” Mr Khalid said.

The video showed at least two other passengers jumping out of the moving train and falling onto the platform.

After this incident, the Government Railway Police has requested passengers to avoid boarding or de-boarding a moving train as it can be fatal.

GRP personnel deployed at Jogeshwari Railway Station saved a woman from falling into the gap between the train and the platform. She was trying to deboard a moving train when she fell.



It often happens that people, in a hurry to either board or deboard a train, give safety guidelines a pass, resulting in serious consequences for themselves.

Recently, a similar incident had been reported from Mumbai's Wadala railway station. A passenger had fallen from a moving train but his life was saved by an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable. The Central Railway identified the constable as Netrapal Singh.

Videos of railway employees risking their lives to save the lives of commuters have regularly emerged on social media. Last year, a railway employee had risked his life to save a child who fell on the tracks as a train was approaching the platform.