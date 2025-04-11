Video: Woman, Daughter Dragged By Hair, Beaten For Stealing Veggies In Surat

A woman and her daughter were pulled by their hair, dragged on the road, punched in the stomach and beaten with sticks for allegedly stealing vegetables in Gujarat's Surat. The incident occurred at a vegetable market on Thursday. In a video that has gone viral, two men were seen beating up the woman and her daughter while the passersby stood spectators. Two men have been arrested.

The video showed a man, who appeared to be a security guard, bleeding from his forehead and holding a stick in his hand. He walked towards the woman and dragged her down the road by hair.

At the same time, two other men were seen assaulting a young girl. They also pulled her hair, pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach.

Despite the incident occurring in public view, nobody tried to help the two women.

Watch the video here:

Surat Police confirmed the incident by sharing the viral video on their official X account. In a post, they said that the two men have been arrested.

"The Surat city Pune police have brought two accused to justice in the incident of an attack on a woman and a young girl after they were accused of stealing vegetables at Surat APMC," it said.