Video: When Finance Minister Went Vegetable Shopping. What She Got.

At the Mylapore market in Chennai, BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman shopping for vegetables.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today shared a video of her buying vegetables from a street vendor in Mylapore locality of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. She also interacted with some of the vendors, said a tweet by her office.

The video showed her picking out some sweet potato while she also shared photographs in which she was interested in some bitter gourd too. Earlier in the day, she inaugurated a centre for children with special needs in the city.

Vegetables are one of the key items at the centre of rising inflation in the country — something that's been among Ms Sitharaman's stated focus areas.

A Twitter user commented under the video: "Hope both vendors and consumers also learned how spiralling inflation might erode their savings and steps by the government to bring it under control."

Retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance range of 6 per cent for almost a year now.

India's chief economist Kaushik Das said in a note on September 20 that the consumer price inflation "is tracking around 7.4 per cent" in September as compared to the same month last year. It was higher than August's 7 per cent.

There's a risk of it going higher if the momentum of food and vegetable prices picks up further, said a report by the multinational financial institution Deutsche Bank.