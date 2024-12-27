Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Wedged Between Wheels, Man Travels 250 Km Under Train In Madhya Pradesh

Their shock only grew when they were told that the man had travelled 250 km - or more than four hours - in this fashion, all the way from Itarsi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

The man was hiding in the trolley section between the wheels.

Railway staffers carrying out a routine inspection of a train's rolling stock and undercarriage at Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh were in for a shock on Friday when they noticed a stowaway under one of the coaches, hiding between the wheels.

Their shock only grew when they were told that the man had travelled 250 km - or more than four hours - in this fashion, all the way from Itarsi. 

Officials said employees from the Carriage and Wagon Department noticed unusual movement under the AC-4 coach of the Pune-Danapur Express (train no 12149) and asked the loco pilot to stop the train. The man, hiding in the trolley section between the wheels, was then asked to come out and handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). 

During initial questioning, the man said that he could not afford a train ticket and therefore resorted to this method of travel to reach Jabalpur. Officials, however, said his responses also indicated that he may be mentally challenged. 

The RPF in Jabalpur is conducting further investigation to verify the man's identity and understand the circumstances that led him to undertake such a risky journey. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Man Travel Beneath Train, Man Travel Underneath Train, Madhya Pradesh Train
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.